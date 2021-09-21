JoJo Siwa's 'Dancing with the Stars' debut was a "dream come true".

The 18-year-old star made history with her partner Jenna Johnson, as the pair became the first same-sex partnership in the show's 30-season run and JoJo was delighted to top the leaderboard with her quickstep.

Taking to Instagram after the season opener, JoJo wrote: "You. Betta. WINK!!! That was THE BEST ever!!!! I can't even believe that week 1 is over!!! @jennajohnson I couldn't ask for a better partner! Thank you for taking me through this process while making it the most fun ever (sic)"

JoJo also thanked the crew, her co-stars, and her fans for supporting the history-making duo.

She continued: "The CREW on DWTS is so amazing, the CAST is all so fun! Making history and Top score of the night was literally a dream come true for me.

"Chase every dream you have and believe in yourself. Know that I love you all and I am smiling so big right now because of you, we did this!!! (sic)"

JoJo – who came out as being part of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year and is in a relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew – previously admitted to being delighted that show bosses allowed her to be partnered with a female professional.

The social media star - who has more than 10 million followers on Instagram - said: "They asked, would I be more comfortable with a female or with a male and immediately I knew for myself I would be way more comfortable with a girl.

"I have a chance right now to make history and to break down a barrier and there's nothing that I would rather do than that."