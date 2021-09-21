Melanie C's Spice Girls bandmates gave her tips ahead of her 'Dancing with the Stars' debut.

The 47-year-old pop star - who is also known as Sporty Spice - has been partnered with Gleb Savchenko on the show and she's revealed that other members of the 'Say You'll Be There' hitmakers - Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner – have been giving her some advice.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I have spoken to all of the girls. They are super supportive and so excited for me."

The singer confessed that the advice of Mel B and Emma was particularly useful, after Scary Spice finished second on the show in 2007 and Emma placed third on Britain's 'Strictly Come Dancing' the year before.

Melanie said: "Of course [Mel B] did amazing on the show back in 2007. Em has actually done 'Strictly', which is the UK version of the show, so we have a lot of experience between us."

Asked for some good advice about the show, she said: "The biggest advice ... is just enjoy it, because it is a wonderful experience. What a great opportunity for everyone."

Melanie also revealed that she hopes to see Scary Spice in the audience at some point during the series.

She said: "Melanie is due over at some point, so it will be great to see her."

Melanie and Gleb danced the Cha Cha on the opening night to the iconic Spice Girls hit 'Wannabe'.

The pop star felt it was poignant, as the record-breaking girl group are celebrating their 25th anniversary.

She shared: "It was such a crazy time. I can't believe it was 25 years ago. I actually can't think of a better way to celebrate (than) opening the show dancing to 'Wannabe'.

"Being here in LA, the US is such an important place to the Spice Girls. We had so much fun here. We spent months touring here. It is just really great to be back."