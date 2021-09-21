Sarah Michelle Gellar wasn't fully prepared for the challenges of motherhood.

The 44-year-old actress - who is best known for starring in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' - has discussed her parenting struggles in her new book, 'Life After Birth'.

Sarah - who has Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, nine, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr - explains: "Having kids is wonderful, and life changing, and rarely what you’re prepared for."

Sarah relished the challenge of motherhood, but she knows that it often comes with unforeseen problems.

The Hollywood star has admitted to suffering postpartum depression after having her first child, and she's grateful for the support she subsequently received from the people around her.

In an extract from her book - which has been seen by Us Weekly - she explained: "I love my children more than anything in the world. But, like a lot of women, I struggled with postpartum depression after my first baby was born. I got help and made it through, and every day since has been the best gift I could ever have asked for."

Sarah previously spoke out about her battle with postpartum depression in a social media post in 2017.

The acclaimed actress took to Instagram to reassure her millions of followers that they could also survive the pressures of motherhood, and that they needn't feel alone in their battle with depression.

Sarah - who has been married to Freddie since 2002 - wrote at the time: "I got help, and made it through, and every day since has been the best gift I could ever have asked for. To those of you going through this, know that you're not alone and that it really does get better."