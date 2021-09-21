Fire engines and an ambulance were called to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's $42 million home

A blaze reportedly broke out at the lavish estate in Calabasas, California, on Monday (20.09.21) afternoon, with an onlooker telling the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that there was extensive smoke damage to one of the buildings on the compound.

Video footage showed an ambulance with flashing lights entering the abode just after 3.30pm, followed by fire trucks, several other cars and a utility vehicle, but the blaze was said to be out by the time emergency services arrived.

A spokesperson for LA County Fire confirmed there had been a "structure fire" that caused "smoke damage", though they didn't say where on the 150-acre property the blaze had broken out.

The representative also confirmed there had been no injuries, though reports had suggested someone was treated at the scene.

The couple bought several properties on one street and had Stephen Samuelson turn them into one estate. They put it up for sale for $42 million in 2013, but ultimately decided to keep it.

In 2018, they had to evacuate the property because of threats from wildfires.

A spokesperson for Will and Jada did not comment on what started the fire or who was treated.

Over the weekend, the pair celebrated the 'Girls' Trip' actress' 50th birthday with a 70s-themed roller skating party.

A source said: "It was probably the best time anyone has ever had, and the DJ played the best music. It was mostly ’70s … it was like a ’70s party."

Will, 52, didn't take to the rink because he's currently in the midst of shooting a film.

However, Jada "skated the whole entire time, and her mom was out there skating the whole time too".

And although guests were required to undertake a COVID test before attending the bash, the event was staged in typical "Smith family style".

The source said: "There was no product placement. It was in Smith family style. They paid for everything."