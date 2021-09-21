Ariana Grande fears her alleged stalker will "murder" her or her loved ones.

A man named Aharon Brown was arrested on 9 September after trespassing at her property, allegedly brandishing a large hunting knife, which he is said to have threatened to use on the '7 Rings' singer's security team when they confronted him.

Ariana has applied for a restraining order against the man, who she claimed had been terrorising her for seven months.

She wrote in a document obtained by TMZ: "I am fearful for my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family."

A law enforcement officer also filed a declaration stating he felt the restraining order was essential because he feared the alleged stalker would be released from jail.

The 28-year-old star was at home when Brown turned up to the property with the knife.

He is said to have screamed at her security: "I'll f**king kill you and her."

Police were called and the man fled on foot, ignoring multiple orders to stop before eventually being taken into custody.

Brown is still in custody and has been charged with two felony counts of making criminal threats.

The 'Voice' coach - who is married to Dalton Gomez - was granted the protective order.

