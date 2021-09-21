Shawn Mendes thinks Joe Alwyn is a "little bit of a villain".

The 23-year-old singer initially claimed he thought the 'Last Letter From Your Lover' actor - who is dating his friend Taylor Swift - was a "sweet guy" but then admitted he was "lying a bit" after triggering a lie detector alert.

Sitting down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, Shawn was asked if he had stayed in touch with Taylor since he toured with her in 2015.

He confirmed they had last texted a month ago and added: "I always am asking her for advice on music."

He was then asked if he "approves" of the 'Shake It Off' singer's boyfriend of five years and replied: "I've never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy."

However, the lie detector operator said: "You're not telling the truth. You're being deceptive."

Shawn admitted: "I'm lying a little bit? Yeah, I mean, he's kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him. He looks like a nice guy but, like, he at any movement could turn into a villain, you know?"

The 'Treat You Better' hitmaker - who is dating Camila Cabello - admitted he was suspicious of Joe because of his eyes.

He explained: "He's got really blue eyes and I struggle with eyes that blue, you know? Like I find it easier to trust brown eyes... I've talked way too much about him."

Elsewhere during the test, the 'Stitches' singer admitted he was "definitely" nervous to meet Justin Bieber ahead of their collaboration 'Monster' last year.

He said: "I think that when I get nervous my face twitches, but apparently it doesn't, but I'm pretty sure I had some face twitching going on. [I] definitely [said] some weird stuff about how much I love his song ‘Smile.'"

And the lie detector confirmed Shawn was telling the truth when he insisted he and Justin didn't talk about the Met Gala, which he'd attended with the 'Yummy' singer's now-wife Hailey Bieber in 2018.

He smiled: "When we met? No, never talked about that."