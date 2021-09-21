Kanye West has reached a deal to end a lawsuit with a tech company who accused him of stealing their ideas.

The 44-year-old rapper and MyChannel have informed the court they have agreed to a joint stipulation if dismissal, with both parties set to pay their own legal fees and the company agreeing to dismiss all claims against the 'Stronger' hitmaker, RadarOnline.com reports.

MyChannel originally filed the lawsuit in August 2020, claimed Kanye had told them he admired the way their tech used artificial intelligence “to incorporate e-commerce in video content” and planned to use it on his Yeezy website.

The firm alleged they spent a lot of money developing a program for the 'Bound 2' singer, only for him to back out of the deal, prompting them to subsequently accuse him of stealing their idea and using it for his 'Sunday Service' shows without ever paying him, but Kanye denied all wrongdoing.

The case was most noticeable for Kanye's controversial deposition.

The rapper refused to answer questions about the case and stormed out while wearing a Jesus Christ mask over his face because he'd claimed the lawyers had no right to see his face.

The 10-minute Zoom meeting saw Kanye call the lawyer questioning him "boy" 12 times and describe himself as a "mental genius-ness".

Before storming out, he also declared he was the “richest Black man in America and a Black Trump supporter and that he couldn’t be bothered with the deposition because he had lives (and diets) to change.”

MyChannel immediately went back to court demanding Kanye sat for another deposition because of his conduct in the meeting.

He recently agreed to sit for a second time, but that won't need to happen now the confidential agreement has been reached.