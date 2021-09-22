Chelsea Handler is "finally in love".

The 46-year-old comic wants to give "hope" to people that they will find the right person as she's currently on vacation and couldn't be happier with her life, particularly now she's found the "best kind of guy".

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Chelsea is dating fellow comedian Jo Koy, who she was spotted with at a Los Angeles Dodgers game last month.

Chelsea wrote on Instagram: “Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love.

“And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff.”

The former 'Chelsea Lately' host recently admitted the coronavirus pandemic has made her feel more "confident and secure" in her decision not to marry or have children.

In an Instagram Q&A, one fan asked: “Do you ever have regrets not getting married/having kids? I put my career/friends first but sometimes I wonder if I’ll regret that. (sic)”

And Chelsea replied: “I have never felt more confident and secure in my life decision-making skills, in remaining childless and alone, than I have during this pandemic.

“I don't mean to toot my own horn, but beep beep.”

Chelsea also wrote in the caption of the video clip that she “remains steadfast” in her life choices.

She wrote: “I remain steadfast in my decision. To all the parents out there—make yourself a cocktail or pop an edible.

“You’re doing the Lord’s work, and I’m doing mushrooms with my landscaper.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea recently spoke about her experience with doing mushrooms during the pandemic.

She said: "I had a blast for the first two weeks. How many people have woken up, set their alarm to 9 am on a Monday morning to wake up and take mushrooms with your landscaper? Not many people, but when you’re single, you have these opportunities."

However, the television host thought she was talking to her trees in the garden whilst she was on mushrooms but it turned out she was speaking to her landscaper.

She explained: “I only found out my landscaper liked to take mushrooms because I was taking them one morning and I was talking to what I thought, what were my trees in my backyard for 30 minutes until I realised it was my landscaper. And that’s when I handed him some mushrooms and we just sat there all day in the pool and talked s***. And it was fun. You know, I got to know him.”