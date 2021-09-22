Ashanti is set to star in and produce 'The Plus One'.

The 40-year-old star will play the role of Lizzie in the upcoming rom-com, in which she urges her on-screen "Male of Honour" Marshall not to bring his hated ex to her destination wedding.

Lizzie's big day threatens to unravel when Marshall brings Marie as his plus one, and she does everything in her power to derail Lizzie's dreams, Deadline reports.

Ashanti is set to begin shooting the film in December. However, additional casting details for the project - which is being shot in Florida - have not yet been confirmed.

Elsewhere, Danny Chan, Danny Roth, David Yates and Demetrius Spencer are co-producing 'The Plus One', while Austin H Garces and Brendan Bradley have penned the script.

Meanwhile, Ashanti previously claimed that her "down to earth" attitude has been the key to her longevity.

The chart-topping star - whose film credits include 'Coach Carter' and 'Resident Evil: Extinction' - admitted to being "humbled and grateful" for the support of her fans over the years.

She said: "It’s important to be invested in your fans. I’m super grateful for a fan base that is invested in me.

"I’ve always been true to who I am. I think from the moment I hit the scene, I’ve given a down to earth, approachable person, around-the-way girl type of vibe and I’ve remained that."

Ashanti - who shot to fame as a singer in the early 2000s - feels proud that she's managed to remain relevant for so long.

Reflecting on her career, she explained: "To still be here and be relevant and have fans that have stood by is a great feeling. I’m very humbled and grateful."