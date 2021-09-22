AJ McLean plans second hair transplant

AJ McLean is planning another hair transplant.

The Backstreet Boys singer - who has two daughters with wife Rochelle - admitted he "struggled" when he started losing his hair and underwent treatment before he got married in 2011, and he's now preparing to undergo the procedure for a second time.

He admitted to Allure: "Losing my hair is something that I have personally struggled with for a long time. I ended up going to the straight Pitbull look where it's just bald, and since then I've had hair surgery.

"I did it right before I got married, which will have been 10 years ago in December. I'm going back under the knife again this year.

"I had gotten to that place where I was shaving my head all the time because it was easier to maintain and it happened to look good with my tattoos.

"But once I had [the surgery] done, I posted pictures on my socials. I wasn't ashamed because I totally accept whatever anybody wants to do to make themselves feel better, to boost their self-confidence."

The 43-year-old star has always loved experimenting with his locks, and particularly enjoyed a leopard print dye job he sported for a while.

He said: "One of my favourites is when I shaved my head and did leopard print. The hairstylist bleached my hair, then she took her thumb and put a bunch of black spots all over my head. Then, with a brush, she put a darker blond around it to give it some depth."

AJ wears make-up every day and revealed he even uses mascara on his moustache.

He said: "I wear foundation every day; I have for years now. MAC NW30. Maybelline mascara is my number one choice for colouring in my moustache and whatnot. "

The 'I'll Never Break Your Heart' hitmaker particularly loves going for a manicure with his daughters.

He added: "But what everybody knows me for is my nail polish. I've been wearing nail polish for 25 years now. Never in a million years did I think I would have my own company [Ava Dean Beauty], which was inspired by my daughters. Our daddy-daughter dates are at the nail salon. It's the best."

