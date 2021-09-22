'Deathloop' developer Arkane Studios has taken its first steps to tackle stuttering issues on the PC.

The game - which has been otherwise well received - saw reports of poor performance and stuttering shortly after its release last week, and the company quickly assured players it would be looking at the problem "as a priority".

Now, Arkane has launched hotfix 1.708.4.0 to directly address camera stuttering which is related to mouse movement.

Meanwhile, the studio noted they are exploring another "related issue" which could be causing some issues.

In the patch notes, Arkane added: "Additionally, we are looking into a separate, but related issue that we have identified as a factor that may also be a cause of stuttering at high framerates.

"We will update further on this as soon as we have more information.

"Thank you for your continued patience and your help in submitting support tickets and participating in the hotfix beta branch test this past weekend."

The action-adventure game was initially set to drop in May this year, but it was delayed by four months to allow the developers to "accomplish [their] goal".

In a statement made in April by game director Dinga Bakaba and art director Sebastien Mitton, the team said the delay was influenced by a desire to reach its own quality goals without compromising on health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said: "We're committed to quality and preserving our team's ambitions for ‘Deathloop’ while ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane. We'll be using this extra time to accomplish our goal: create a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience. We apologize for the extended wait and thank you all for your passion and excitement. It is the fuel that powers our creativity and our hard work. We can't wait to show you more ‘Deathloop’ soon."