Brian Austin Green thinks Sharna Burgess is a "great" dance teacher.

The 48-year-old actor and Sharna, 36 are dating in real life and are also currently competing together on 'Dancing with the Stars' - and Brian thinks he's got the best possible partner for the show.

He shared: "She’s really great. I think the toughest thing for us has just been learning the situation.

"For her, not wanting to step on my toes … but we communicate and talk about everything. Everything’s been working amazing so far. We’ve been really lucky, and I felt very blessed with this situation."

Brian conceded he needs to put his "ego" to one side as he prepares for the challenge.

He told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I made a choice early on that when we would go in and rehearse that I need to put whatever ego could possibly come up aside and just listen and learn."

Meanwhile, Sharna admitted that dating her dance partner is a new experience for her.

The ballroom dancer thinks it'll be a challenge for the loved-up couple, but she's convinced that good communication will help them to overcome any obstacles that come their way.

Sharna - who started dating Brian in 2020 - explained: "It’s a learning curve for me; I’ve never done this before.

"I’ve never dated anyone that I’ve danced with, whether it was in my competition life or my ‘Dancing With the Stars’ career. So everything for me is new.

"Learning that balance every day in how to approach it, I think that’s the biggest challenge. And it doesn’t mean it’s bad either.

"We haven’t had a bad moment for us because our communication is so great. So anything that arises, we discuss it."