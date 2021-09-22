Triple H has thanked everyone for their support after he suffered a cardiac event.

The WWE legend - whose real name is Paul Levesque - is continuing to recover after it was revealed earlier this month that he'd undergone a procedure following the incident, which was caused by a "genetic issue".

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night (21.09.21), he wrote: "I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life.

"Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)

"See you soon (sic)"

It's the first time the 52-year-old star - who serves as the company's Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy and Development and also runs the 'NXT 2.0' brand - has spoken out since the incident was revealed.

Earlier this month, WWE said in a statement: "Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event.

"The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."

Plenty of his current and former co-workers sent messages of support after the news broke.

Hall of Famer Mick Foley said: "Wishing @TripleH a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Trips!"

NXT star Franky Monet posted the prayer hands emoji and added: "Sending all the positive vibes your way @TripleH."

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Andrade El Idolo - who left WWE earlier this year - wrote: "Stay strong Sir @Triple H (sic)"

While Omos - who worked with Triple H at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida before being called up to WWE's 'Raw' brand - tweeted: "Wishing you a speedy recovery!!"

The wrestling legend is sure to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in his own right one day, while he's already been honoured as a member of D-Generation X in 2019, and he boasts 14 world championship reigns, as well as runs with the Intercontinental, European and tag team titles.

His is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner in 2002 and 2016 respectively, and he won the King of the Ring tournament in 1997.