'Alan Wake Remastered' has reportedly been listed for the Nintendo Switch.

In a since-removed listing on a Brazilian ratings board - Brazilian Classificação Indicativa - website, a Switch version of the title was noted alongside the already announced editions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 4/5.

Although developer Remedy Entertainment is yet to confirm the game for Nintendo's console, the studio did see 'Control' appear as a streaming-only Cloud version last year.

‘Alan Wake Remastered’ will bring fans “the complete Alan Wake experience, including the two story-expansions The Signal and The Writer, originally released as DLCs, with all-new 4K visuals, updated environments, cutscenes.”

The original game had several product placements, like billboards from Verizon, flashlights, and batteries from Energizer, and other brands such as Ford, Lincoln, and more.

Now, however, a PR rep for Remedy has confirmed to Screen Rant that the upcoming remastered game will not bring back any of the brands seen in the original game – due to expired brand deals – and instead will be replaced with “generic in-universe branding”.

That said, TV Shows and songs from the original will make a return.

The title will be released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via The Epic Games Store on October 5.