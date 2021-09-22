'Halo Infinite' developer 343 Industries has opened up on the game's microtransactions.

Players will be able to unlock a range of items using real money, and the studio has started to detail what will be available in the store.

In the new edition of 'Inside Infinite', the company confirmed that new cosmetic customisation items will be available in multiplayer from lunch - and real money will be one way to get these.

The content will also be available through battle pass, weekly rewards, special events, hitting skill ranks and other "various accomplishments" in the campaign.

There will also be content via the franchise's deals with brands like Rockstar Energy and Mega Construx.

Beyond cosmetic features, gamers will be able to use real money to swap one of the weekly challenges, while this can be earned through gameplay and other means.

Similarly, XP Boosts - which earn double XP for weekly and daily challenges - will run for 30 minutes and can either be bought or earned through other means.

When it comes to customisation, 343 said: "We want to ensure that we're respecting players' time for unlocks they've earned and purchases they make.

"For customisation, this means ensuring that each unlock comes from a consistent vector."

The studio is aiming to put the "player first", and the approach means anyone who buys a battle pass knows the content "won't be offered via any other means".