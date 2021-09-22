Gillian Anderson has banned her kids from watching 'Sex Education'.

The 53-year-old actress stars as Dr Jean Milburn in the Netflix series, but she's banned her kids from watching the steamy show.

Gillian - who has Piper, 26, with Clyde Klotz, as well as Felix, 12, and Oscar, 14, with Mark Griffiths - shared: "I am living happily in the denial that my children do not watch the show - I hope they haven’t. When it first came out, I told them they weren’t allowed to.

"But I have no control over what they do at their friends’ houses. I have no control over what their friends show them."

The new series of 'Sex Education' features 20 sex scenes in the first two minutes.

And Gillian admitted she's already had some candid conversations with her kids about the issues explored on the show.

She told 'The Radio Times Podcast': "I have had the conversations with them about certain aspects of the show, and also the importance of certain aspects of the show.

"They’re conversations that aren’t usually had on television that are very important, if not vital, for young people to hear."

Last year, Gillian expressed fears that she'll one day regret working so hard.

The actress admitted to having mixed feelings about her busy schedule and how it influences her family life.

Asked if she regrets working so hard, Gillian shared: "Not yet. I have a feeling that will come.

"I definitely feel like on a level I do regret Piper flying back [to her dad, when she was six] as an unaccompanied minor.

"But there's another version of my life where I could have worked less, had a smaller life and been more present as a parent. I could have chosen that, that could happen.

"But sometimes it feels like why would you, if you keep getting work as an actor, doing things you dreamt of doing and being offered incredible roles at this age, while paying the bills, and you still get to see them a huge percentage of the time and they witness a mother enjoying her work?"