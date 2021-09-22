Woody Harrelson hopes to make Zombieland 3

Woody Harrelson wants to make a third 'Zombieland' film.

The 60-year-old actor appeared in the 2009 zombie comedy flick and its 2019 sequel 'Zombieland: Double Tap' as Tallahassee and revealed that he would love to return for another movie with stars such as Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone.

Woody told ComicBook.com: "Well, I would love that, because that whole group there is about as fun as it gets.

"I love working with these guys. I can't even tell you how much, a lot. So, yeah. From your lips to God's ears, I hope that happens."

Woody will portray the psychotic serial killer Cletus Kasady/ Carnage, the main antagonist in the superhero sequel 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', and revealed that he used his experience of playing murderer Mickey Knox in the 1994 movie 'Natural Born Killers' before taking on the role.

He explained: "Normally, I would (research the role), where I would study different serial killers and try to get my head around it.

"But fortunately, I had done that years before, whatever, 10 years before, with... No. More than that. What am I talking about? 25 years before, with Mickey Knox. So yeah, I didn't do that work in this."

Harrelson also revealed that taking on heavy research for roles has worn him down in the past.

The 'No Country for Old Men' actor said: "Frankly, that's a rabbit hole you do not want to go down. It fills you with such a dread, and it's terrible. But the commonality is that these are characters who were damaged in childhood, and then they take it out on their adulthood, so that's at least a commonality between the characters."

