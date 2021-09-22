Kylie Jenner's new baby line has been "tested and approved" by her three-year-old daughter.

The 24-year-old star has Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott and she's revealed how her baby girl played an important role in creating her new business venture.

The brunette beauty - whose Kylie Baby brand is a line of skin and haircare products dedicated to babies and young kids - wrote on Instagram: "I'm so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys [heart emoji] it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom. i know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! i’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family! launching September 28th (sic)"

Discussing the new products in an Instagram Story video, Kylie added: "These are all Stormi-tested and approved."

Meanwhile, Kylie opted to skip the Met Gala because she felt "overwhelmed" after a busy time at New York Fashion Week.

The reality star - who is pregnant with her second child - decided to miss the glitzy event because she didn't "feel great".

A source explained at the time: "She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great.

"She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn't really need to go."

Kylie continues to take an active role in her business interests. But, for the time being, she's decided to focus her attention on her pregnancy.

The insider said: "Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy."