A new museum dedicated to the history of the mobile phone will launch online next month.

The museum will chart the evolution of the technology from 1984 to now and is set to showcase more than 2,000 handsets from 200 separate different manufacturers.

Ben Wood, the chief analyst at technology research firm CCS Insight, has teamed up with fellow mobile phone industry veteran Matt Chatterly.

The duo are hoping to build pop-up physical exhibitions in the future in order to bring the collection to as many people as possible.

The museum will feature some of the earliest mobile phones and they will be included with some of the latest smartphones.

Wood said: "Over the last three decades the mobile phone has become part of the fabric of society and the design diversity, from early transportable phones to the latest smartphones with flexible displays, is something to behold.

"When the online museum launches later this year, we want it to be a rich learning resource and a way to inspire young people to go on to create incredible mobile innovations of their own in the future."

The Mobile Phone Museum has also been backed by mobile operator Vodafone through a five-year sponsorship deal.

Max Taylor, UK consumer director at Vodafone, said: "We hope that by supporting Ben and Matt's unique museum collection, the most comprehensive collection anywhere in the world, we'll be able to help people reminisce about the devices they've had over the years, and get excited about what devices might be able to do for them in the future."