Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy ate a KFC on the balcony of a plush London hotel to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

The former footballer had booked a chef to cook for the couple - who got married in June 2011 - but the former England striker spotted an advert for the fried chicken chain en route to the hotel, and the pair couldn't resist chowing down on some finger lickin' good grub instead.

Abbey said: "Pete booked an amazing hotel in London, we were looking forward to it for weeks because we'd been with the kids for months.

"He booked a chef and private terrace and on the way we saw a KFC poster and Pete was like, 'I really fancy a KFC'.

"So we cancelled the chef and had KFC on the balcony and watched the tennis and was asleep by 10pm - really boring but we loved it, getting that full night's sleep with no kids in the bed. It was great."

Peter - who played for the likes of Premier League giants Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur during his career - would've no doubt been pleased with the night's sleep at the hotel, because the 6ft 7in star has been relegated to a tiny single mattress of late, which doesn't even fit his whole body.

Abbey - who has children Sophia, 10, Liberty, six, Johnny, three, and two-year-old son Jack - with the footballer-turned-TV presenter - revealed three of their four kids are currently sharing a bed with her in the night.

She said: "It works for us, but it wouldn't work for most people.

"I had two cots in the bedroom for Johnny and Jack, now Jack's in his own bedroom - Liberty sleeps in with us and Johnny.

"We've had to put a single mattress on the floor next to the bed, so in the middle of the night Pete sleeps on that, but his head and feet are on the floor.

"I kind of like it in a weird way. Sophia's 10 and she doesn't come in anymore."

But the couple aren't likely to add to their brood anytime soon.

Abbey explained: "We've got three kids in the bed, so there's no chance of baby number five.

"If we have another hotel stay, we're asleep by 10pm so I think we can guarantee there'll be no more babies!"

The 35-year-old model also revealed the pair's son Jack could follow in his father's footballing footsteps at some stage.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', she added: "Jack my youngest, he's constantly got a football at his feet.

"Sophia's really, really sporty - she's amazing at swimming.

"Johnny wants to be a rainbow mermaid that strokes dolphins when he's older.

"I don't know where that comes from! It's funny how you can have four children, same parents and they're all completely different personalities ... It's amazing watching them grow up and develop into these little humans."