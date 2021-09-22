Katie Price's fiancée Carl Woods has admitted this last month has been the worst time of his life.

On August 23, police officers were called to a property in Essex at approximately 1.30am on August 23 and a man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting Katie, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour and released on bail.

In the wake of the attack, Katie shared images of her bruised cheek and injured lip, and shared details of what happened, claiming she was attacked "unprovoked" whilst she was sat watching television.

The 43-year-old TV star did not name her attacker, but on social media it was heavily speculated that the perpetrator was Carl.

Former 'Love Island' contestant Carl had previously posted a statement on Instagram refuting all allegations that he was the perpetrator, and now he has taken to his Instagram Stories to reveal the toll the situation has taken on his mental health.

He said: "I've not been on Instagram for a long, long time. Let me tell you this past month has been one of the roughest of my life."

The reality star went on to reveal how the backlash and accusations were so severe, he was forced to take drastic action and go into hiding.

He said: "I had to go into hiding and shut down. If I wasn't a stronger person in the head it would absolutely have defeated me. So everyone who abused me and everyone said vile things about me, just because of what they read in the paper and how the paper decide to make it look like for their own stories"

Carl, 32, went on to take a swipe at those who turned his world upside down and promised them that the truth will out eventually.

He said: "I'm a good fella. I've always been a good fella and always will be a good fella. Anyone who thinks anything different of me, when you know the truth and I'm allowed to tell the truth, you'll be eating your words.

In wrapping the post up, he stressed that he would never do anything to harm his glamour model fiancée.

He said: "I have never and would never, ever do a thing to hurt Katie, never. Never ever, ever, have I felt so low. I've never been involved in this media world before. I've never seen how corrupt [it is].

Katie has responded to his video, telling her followers and his that what Carl is saying is completely true.

She posted: "FACT, I’ve ALWAYS said DON’T believe everything you read in the media and what Carl is saying is true.

"FACT I’ve NEVER called the police on Carl my police investigation I’m currently going through to a incident a few weeks ago is not to do with Carl.

"This mans mental health is so low and easy to say suicidal. Someone played what they thought was a clever game and involved the media with inaccurate information (sic)"

The pair's social media posts follow an unnamed man arrested over the alleged assault of Katie being rebailed on Monday (20.09.21). He was previously bailed until September 20.

Essex Police confirmed the date has been extended until later this week as investigators continue to consider the case.

A spokesperson said: “A 32 year-old man arrested following reports of an assault in Little Canfield on 23 August has been rebailed until later this week.”