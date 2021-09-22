Cassandra Peterson has been in a relationship with a woman for 19 years.

The 70-year-old actress - who is best known for her character Elvira, from the 1988 comedy horror film 'Elvira: Mistress of the Dark' - has revealed she has been romancing her trainer Teresa "T" Wierson for the past two decades.

The pair met at Gold's Gym in Hollywood, but Cassandra originally mistook Teresa for a man.

Revealing all in her new book, 'Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark', she wrote: "I couldn't help noticing one particular trainer, tan, tattooed, and muscular, stalking across the gym floor, knit cap pulled so low over his long brown hair that it nearly covered his eyes.

"Dark and brooding, he gave off such intense energy that when he crossed the enormous gym floor, the waters parted and people stopped in their tracks to stare.

"A typical sexy bad boy, he was unaware he was so charismatic that he garnered his own unofficial fan club."

The "bad boy" turned out to be Teresa.

Cassandra was married to her manager, Mark Pierson, at the time, but they later split.

It wasn't until later when Teresa became Cassandra's trainer and the two developed a friendship, which eventually turned romantic.

Cassandra wrote: "After coming home from a movie, I told her goodnight and suddenly felt compelled to kiss her - on the mouth.

"As shocked as she was, I think I was even more surprised.

"What the hell was I doing? I'd never been interested in women as anything other than friends.

"I felt so confused. This just wasn't me! I was stunned that I'd been friends with her for so many years and never noticed our chemistry."