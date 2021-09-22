Gigi Hadid has urged fans to keep their distance from her.

The 26-year-old model – who has 12-month-old daughter Khai with partner Zayn Malik – has promised she’s still happy to take pictures with those who wait for her outside of various engagements, but she can’t risk standing too close because of the coronavirus control measures she has to adhere to so outlined the way she is happy to be in photos.

She wrote on Twitter: “To the beautiful fans- outside of shows,appointments,etc during the rest of fashion month, I need to stay socially distanced in respect of COVID workplace protocol & testing. For a pic, pls keep some space & I’ll jump in the background of your selfie:) Thank u for understanding.(sic)”

Earlier this month, Gigi glammed up in a white strapless Prada gown with a high slit and leather gloves to attend the Met Gala in New York, and she explained she was happy to get dressed up and walk the red carpet for the fashion extravaganza because it would help teach her little girl about having “balance” in her life.

She gushed: said: "She's one next week and I feel like I've been on mama duty, I've been at the farm with her every day in my sweatpants and our matching messy buns. I feel like tonight I'm showing her what it means to dress up and own it and have balance."

And Gigi thinks finding a balance in her life what has made her step "into womanhood".

She added: "I think finding that in your life is when you really feel like you've stepped into womanhood."