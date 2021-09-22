Rihanna finds her success “scary”.

The 33-year-old singer was declared a billionaire last month by financial bible Forbes, thanks to her Fenty fashion and beauty brands and her music career, and she admitted she finds it intimidating being viewed as an “icon”.

She told ‘Extra’: “It's scary. I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I… get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and we'll put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there… I’m like, ‘No, I want to be on the ground.’

“I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it's not going to be a fall at all if anything, right?... I don't want to be this icon… I want to remember who I am.”

However, the ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker admitted she is proud to be an “inspiration” for young women, but insisted she has just as much respect for the fans that idolise her as they do for her.

She said: “I think that is what makes it worth it. That's what I want. That's what I worked for.

“I want to be able to share my inspiration, I want to be able to be an inspiration, and I want to be inspired by even my fans, people who look up to me, I look up to them.

“And it's mutual respect that I have because I wouldn't be here without them.”

Forbes claimed Rihanna is worth an estimated $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world, and the second-wealthiest female entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey.

But although the 'Umbrella' singer is listed as the wealthiest female musician, it’s her fashion and beauty businesses that make up the largest chunk of her earnings.

The publication has reported around $1.4 billion of Rihanna's wealth comes from her 50 percent stake in Fenty Beauty, which she launched in September 2017.

Since first introducing her shade-inclusive makeup brand, Rihanna has expanded into Fenty Skin and a soon-to-be-launched Fenty fragrance.

Another portion of her earnings, around $270 million, is believed to have come from her size-inclusive lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, which the star debuted in 2018.