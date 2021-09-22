Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have splashed out $11 million on a new home.

The couple – who have 15-month-old daughter Willa together – have splurged on a 10, 416sq ft abode in the exclusive Miami island community Bay Point.

According to TMZ, the waterfront property boasts six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathroom, wine cellar, gym, swimming pool, spa, sauna, indoor gardens and a koi pond.

The ‘Sucker’ hitmaker and his wife have apparently got a deal on the property, because it was put up for sale for $12 million last year.

Joe and the ‘Game of Thrones’ star’s purchase came just a few weeks after they put their Los Angeles property up for sale.

The pair listed their 15,000 mansion in Encino for sale for almost $17 million at the beginning of summer, but it hasn’t sold yet.

And almost a year ago, the couple also put their Manhattan house on the market for almost $6 million, but that also hasn’t been snapped up yet.

Meanwhile, Joe recently said he feels “thankful and grateful” to have been able to spend time at home with his family amid the pandemic.

He explained: "It’s been amazing. It's been forced time at home - I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back. I'm so thankful and grateful."

The musician added in a separate interview: "Running right onto tour after getting married I didn’t really have that alone time I craved with my wife, so I was able to just be in one place which was kind of nice for a change."