Paris Jackson is the “happiest [she’s] ever been”.

The 23-year-old singer-and-actress is feeling “good and healthy”, which she credits to her work and the people around her.

She gushed: "I’m good. [I'm] the happiest I've ever been, which is really nice to say. I just feel good. I feel healthy.”

Asked the source of her happiness, she added to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “The music, spending time with good people, and just my spiritual life is pretty great."

And Paris thinks it's helpful that her music offers her an outlet for her more “dark” thoughts and emotions.

She said: "My music comes out from my heart. I’m a relatively very happy person, but all my music is very dark. I think maybe it's just my way of getting it out, so that I can be as chipper as I am day to day."

The ‘Star’ actress was in attendance for the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS event in Los Angeles earlier this month, and she admitted she was happy to carry on the work launched by the late actress, who was her godmother.

She said: "It's good to be present, especially for things that mean so much to me like being here, suiting up and showing up.

“This is a foundation that means a lot to me. It's my godmother's work and I'd like to do what I can to play my part and just carry it on."

And Paris doesn’t think Dame Elizabeth would “be surprised” by her involvement with the foundation as she learned a lot from both the actress and her own late father, Michael Jackson.

She said: "Anything that I do that's any kind of humanitarian or philanthropic work, I feel like I have learned a lot of that from them.

"... I think they'd be glad and proud [that I'm supporting the foundation], but not surprised."