Steve Aoki wants to be cryogenically frozen and brought back to life in the future.

The 43-year-old DJ - who is reportedly worth around $100 million - revealed his "passion" is "brain technology" of the future and hopes there will be a way he can live forever and he's willing to spend the money to do so.

Speaking on the 'In Depth with Graham Bensinger' show, he said: “My passion is in what’s in the future with brain technology. The angle is finding a way to live forever, and that sounds kind of scary and crazy when you say that. … My mom’s 78. I want to see her live to 120. I want to say, ‘Mom, you have another 50 more years left,’ you know?”

Steve is hoping to use technology developed by the Alcor Life Foundation, who reportedly charge $220,000 to be frozen, in the hope of being able to "come back" one day

He explained: "So Alcor is a facility that deep freezes your body. … If I’m so lucky to die in a hospital situation where they can move my whole body and quickly get my body — my brain most importantly — into this deep Kelvin temperature, and … if there’s technology to actually bring you back, then I could come back."

However, he admitted his mother and sister don't share his enthusiasm for freezing themselves after his death and he thinks it would be "sad" to go through the process on his own and end up alone in the distant future.

He added: "But it’s like the sad thing is, I don’t want to come back and my whole family’s gone. That’s why I’m … asking my whole family, ‘Let’s at least all do it together.'”

Steve previously admitted he was interested in being cryogenically frozen after watching his father Rocky die.

He recalled: “He had tubes all in him, but he’d grip my hand tight. He was still there, fighting. His brain was not ready to die.”