A woman suing Nicki Minaj and her husband for alleged harassment is "tired of being afraid" of them.

Jennifer Hough filed a lawsuit against the 'Super Bass' hitmaker and her spouse Kenneth Petty last month claiming they tried to bribe her and her family into recanting the 1995 allegation of rape she made against the music industry professional, resulting in him being convicted of attempted rape, and she has now explained she decided to take action after receiving "threats" from associates of the 38-year-old singer.

Appearing on 'The Real' on Wednesday (22.09.21), she said: “I’m tired of being afraid. I feel like the actions that were taken in regards to this whole situation have put me in a different type of fear, at my age now and it was wrong. And I don't want to be afraid anymore. So, the only way not to be afraid is to continue to speak up."

The woman recalled how the singer reached out to her personally in March 2020 and things then escalated with associates offering money.

She said: "She called me and she said that she got word that I was willing to help them out in a situation. I didn't understand what she was referring to. She offered to fly me and my family to LA. I turned it down. And I told her, woman to woman, this really happened. And I hadn't spoken to her since.

"With them sending people to negotiate numbers as far as money is concerned with family members. And Nicki is the one who personally reached out to me, in regards to helping her, helping them in this situation.

"And then the threats that I received because I kept saying no to every offer, to every suggestion. The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 dollars on my lap. And I still kept saying no. The last message I received was that I should have taken the money because they're going to use that money to put on my head."

“It doesn’t matter how much money you have, it doesn’t matter what your status is, you can’t intimidate people to make things go better for you. And that’s what they did.”

Jennifer also slammed suggestions from Nicki that she was in a relationship with Kenneth - who initially denied charges of first-degree rape and eventually served more than four years in jail after pleading guilty to attempted rape - at the time of the alleged incident and that she was older than 16, admitting her claims on Instagram "hurt".

She said: “I don’t know you and you don’t know me, to know that that statement you put out to the world to be true.

“You have 150-something-million followers [on Instagram], and they all believed it. It hurt coming from another woman."

In her lawsuit, Jennifer claimed Nicki used her public profile to "bash" her and spread untruths about the facts surrounding the case.

She cited Nicki's 2018 Instagram post which read: "Kenny was 15, she was 16 and, in a relationship, but go awf Internet.(sic)"

She also alleged Kenneth violated the terms of his plea deal when he allegedly directly and indirectly "threatened" her while telling her "not to speak out" about her rape allegation.

The couple have yet to respond to the lawsuit.