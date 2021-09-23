Steve Harvey thought Michael B. Jordan was playing a “game” when they first met because he was “so kind”.

The ‘Family Feud’ presenter thinks the ‘Black Panther’ actor is a “really, really good, good guy” and is delighted he’s dating his daughter, Lori Harvey.

Steve told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "I’ve talked with him, [my wife] Marjorie knows his mom, they talk. This guy is is not a representative. He is genuinely who he who he looks like he is.

"And he's - I mean, like, it threw me off at first, because he was so kind. You know, I figure, 'OK, this is the game right?'

“But it wasn't, man, this dude was sincere and he's proven to be a really, really good, good guy. I’m pulling for him, you know, for them."

The 64-year-old star knows it isn’t easy to conduct a relationship in the public eye so he’s impressed at how solid Michael and Lori have proven to be.

He added: "I mean, look man, being in a relationship in Hollywood is hard. It's really, really hard, there are so many traps and pitfalls in it.

"Especially the younger you are. It's hard if you old. But when you young, it's really, really tough, but they're doing well."

But Steve – who has four children and three stepchildren – warned he’s not a man to cross when it comes to his kids.

He said: "I just think he's a good guy.

“I’m in love with Lori to death, to the moon and back. I will hurt you about her, I really will, you can ask, I will hurt you about, I will threaten you about her, you know I'll do whatever."

Steve recently admitted Michael is the first of Lori’s boyfriends he has approved of.

He said: "It's the first time I've been happy for her [in a relationship].

“And it's the first time she's been happy."