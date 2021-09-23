Sam Asghari hopes Netflix isn't profiting from his fiancee's conservatorship battle.

The streaming giant released the trailer for their documentary 'Britney vs Spears' on Wednesday (22.09.21), and the 27-year-old personal trainer has insisted it's not right for the documentaries, which have been released about the pop icon's high-profile legal battle to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her co-conservator, to be making money from someone's "injustice".

Commenting on the trailer on Netflix's Instagram page, he wrote: “I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting [against] injustice #freebritney."

The synopsis for Erin Lee Carr's film reads: “The world knows Britney Spears: performer, artist, icon. But in the last few years, her name has been publicly tied to another, more mysterious term: conservatorship.

"'Britney vs Spears’ tells the explosive story of Britney’s life and her public and private search for freedom.

“Featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents, this Netflix feature film paints a thorough portrait of the pop star’s trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status. It shows Britney’s life without utilising the traumatic images that have previously defined her.”

Sam commenting on 'Britney vs Spears' comes hours after it was revealed Britney wants to have her conservatorship terminated "completely and inevitably" this autumn.

The 'Slumber Party' singer has not had control of her affairs since her breakdown in 2008 but her attorney Mathew Rosengart has taken the next steps to have the arrangement dissolved because it "'no longer serves a legitimate purpose", but reiterated that his biggest priority is the removal of the 39-year-old pop star's father as convervator of her estate.

The lawyer has asked Judge Brenda Penny to replace the patriarch with someone on a "temporary, short-term" basis from September 29.

According to Variety, Mathew noted in the documents that Britney needs a prenuptial agreement after recently getting engaged to Sam, which would require the involvement of her conservator and argued that, because the 'Lucky' singer's relationship with her father has broken down, his involvement would "impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests".

The attorney was responding to Jamie's motion on September 7 asking for the conservatorship to end entirely, and he confirmed Britney "fully consents" to it being dissolved as soon as possible, and he will file a motion to terminate it once her father is removed.