Whoopi Goldberg has signed a new four-year deal to remain on 'The View'.

The 65-year-old actress, who is in her 15th series with the talk show, is said to have put pen to paper on a new contract with the programme, which she currently co-hosts alongside Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Whoopi's new deal runs from the current 25th series of the panel show to season 28.

The 'Sister Act' star joined the programme in 2007 when she replaced departing host Rosie O'Donnell.

'The View' are yet to permanently replace former co-host Meghan McCain.

But her mother, Cindy McCain, will appear as a guest host on the show on October 6th.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, broadcaster Gretchen Carlson, Utah Congresswoman Mia Love, and businesswoman Carly Fiorina are among others who will guest present the daytime show's 25th season.

Meghan left the talk show in July after almost four years.

She confirmed the news just weeks before her departure, saying on the show: "I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off.

"I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and viewers at home, that this is going to be my last season here at 'The View'.

"I will be here through the end of July to finish out the season with all of you which I am grateful for.

"This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know, look - COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."

Meghan - who made her debut on the October 9, 2017, episode and was previously a guest host between 2008 and 2010 - welcomed her first child with husband Ben Domenech, a daughter named Liberty, in September.

She also admitted that spending more quality time with her family was a major factor in her leaving the show.