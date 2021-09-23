Sarah Jessica Parker is "not ready" to publicly mourn the loss of her close friend, Willie Garson.

The 56-year-old actress has been left devastated by the death of her 'Sex and the City' co-star - who played her character Carrie Bradshaw's best friend Stanford Blatch in the HBO series and subsequent spin-off movies - and she can't face writing a tribute to him just yet.

Willie died on Tuesday (21.09.21) aged 57 following a short illness, and the majority of the cast have shared touching tributes on social media, including Chris Noth (Mr. Big), who simply posted: "Willie", with a love heart and heartbroken emoji.

Commenting on her on-screen husband's post, Sarah wrote: “Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet. Xxx."

Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) has also been left “bereft” by her co-star's passing.

The 56-year-old actress hailed the 'White Collar' actor "smart and funny", as she reflected on the decades that they have known one another.

She wrote on Instagram: "I first met Willie in 1995 on the spooky nighttime set of ‘The X-files’. He immediately made me laugh.

“Little did I know that we would have the joy of sharing ‘Sex and the City’ + ‘And Just Like That’ together. Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him."

Kristin has two adopted children, Gemma and Wilson, and she bonded with Willie – who adopted Nathen, now 20, in 2009 – over their shared experience of single parenthood.

She added: "I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood.

“We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen. Nathen's strength and wisdom beyond his years are evident in his beautiful tribute to his dad.

"The outpouring of love is earned dear Willie. I am thankful for all of the time we had and grateful that so much of your bright light is on film forever. Maybe we can do our pod cast the next time around ? We love you forever xoxo.(sic)”

Nathen previously shared a touching tribute to his father on Instagram.

He wrote: "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much.

"I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known.

“I'm glad you shared you're love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."