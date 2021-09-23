Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael Garcia Bernal have joined the cast of 'The Mother'.

The trio will appear alongside the already announced Jennifer Lopez, who will play the titular character in the Netflix thriller.

According to Variety, Paul Raci and Lucy Paez will also star in the movie.

Newcomer Paez is set to play the daughter of Lopez's character, an assassin who comes out of hiding in order to protect her girl, who she gave up years before.

Fiennes and Bernal are set to portray dangerous characters in the film, while Hardwick will play an FBI agent who is on Lopez's side.

Niki Caro will direct the movie, and Misha Green is in charge of the script, with edits from Andrea Berloff.

Lopez is also co-producing the film for the streaming giant.

Benny Medina and Molly Allen are to executive produce the movie.

Lopez is also set to appear in and produce Netflix's adaptation of 'The Cipher'.

The 52-year-old star - who previously played Detective Harlee Santos in the TV series 'Shades of Blue' - will portray FBI agent Nina Guerrera in the movie based on Isabella Malondo's best-selling novel.

Nina finds herself drawn into a serial killer’s case after he strategically posts complex codes and riddles online.

The codes correspond to recent murders, designed to lure her into a cat-and-mouse chase.

Fiennes - the brother of Ralph Fiennes - recently starred as 'The Handmaid's Tale' villain Fred Waterford.

He is also known for playing William Shakespeare in 1998 movie 'Shakespeare in Love'.