Daniel Craig celebrated getting the James Bond role by getting drunk on vodka martinis on his own.

The 53-year-old actor - who will be making his fifth and final appearance as Ian Fleming's fictional British spy in 'No Time To Die' - first took on the iconic role of 007 in 2006's 'Casino Royale'.

Appearing on the official 'James Bond' podcast, he said: "I was in the supermarket buying groceries and the phone went and Barbara [Broccoli, the producer] said, 'Over to you kiddo.'

"I got drunk, that's what I did. I bought a bottle of vodka and a bottle of vermouth, a cocktail shaker and made myself three or four vodka martinis.

"Except I could only do it on my own because I couldn't celebrate with anybody because I had to keep it secret.

"There was a sort of melancholy to it."

Daniel recently admitted he used to "lock himself in and close the curtains" after landing the role of Bond, as he struggled to cope with the fame attached to the iconic part.

He said: "My personal life was affected by being that famous all of a sudden.

"I used to lock myself in and close the curtains, I was in cloud cuckoo land.

"I was physically and mentally under siege.

"I didn’t like the newfound level of fame. It was Hugh Jackman who helped me to come to terms with it and appreciate it."

The star also read numerous "hate-filled" online comments after it was revealed he was taking over from Pierce Brosnan as the secret agent.

He added: "I went online and stayed up all night and read everything because that is what happens if you do that. And it was tough, really tough - hate-filled.

"And I woke up the following morning I went, ‘F*** it, I know the film is going to be good’. I knew we were doing something really special."