Lady Gaga thinks it's "beautiful" to see people "try" with make-up.

The 35-year-old singer and actress is excited about her Haus Laboratories new 'Love for Sale' eye shadow palette and hopes it will "sing" to the people who are keen to push boundaries and experiment with their look.

She said: "I think the celebration of make-up is beautiful, but I also think what’s beautiful is someone who may not know if they’re very good at make-up but may want to try anyway.

"I want to speak to that person and say, ‘I see you and I hear you. This is me singing to you through make-up instead of my voice.' "

The 'Born this Way' singer insisted anyone can use "great products", no matter their skill, and she thinks the palette is "approachable and usable" for even the casual make-up user.

She said: "It is a truly authentic palette that’s pushing the boundaries of what artistry can be. I always say, you don’t have to be an artist to look like art.

"I think a lot of people feel as if they have to be really good at makeup to use great products.

"But this is great for people who are amazing at doing make-up, and also really approachable and usable. It’s intuitive. And that’s really important to me.

Gaga uses the eye shadows when she's performing so she believes it is completely "life-proof" and will stay fresh-looking all day.

She told Vogue.com: "Truly, if it’s stage-proof, it’s life-proof! I personally always test, wear, and use this stuff on myself. If I’m onstage, I’m exerting high energy; I’m sweating; I’m singing; I’m making a lot of expressions with my face.

"What I really love about this product is that it doesn’t crease, and there’s no fallout, no matter what you’re doing."