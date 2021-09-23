Respawn has teased the possibility of more 'Titanfall' in the future.

The studio has spoken out to clarify its stance after community coordinator Jason Garza insisted the company was too busy working on other games to focus on the franchise.

Asked about the possibility of a third game, he said on a YouTube live stream: "There's nothing.

"There's nothing there... We've got too many other games in the works right now."

Indeed, the studio is likely busy with whatever the future holds for both 'Apex Legends' and the 'Star Wars: Jedi' franchise.

When it comes to 'Titanfall', Garza noted the studio is "still working on the current situation, but as always, can't really telegraph those moves publicly", which refers to DDOS attacks impacting the first two games.

Following all this, Respawn has addressed the situation and played down the idea that 'Titanfall 3' can be ruled out.

They tweeted: "Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA.

"Who knows what the future holds..."

The statement was kept vague and doesn't offer any firm confirmation about where the franchise will go next, but it does suggest the door isn't closed for a potential third game in the series.