'Halo' co-creator Marcus Lehto has teased a divisive new project.

Lehto - who was the original designer of Master Chief - has promised fans a major career update, but he admitted not everyone will support his next move.

He tweeted this week: "Making some pretty big decisions with my career this week.

"Some of you will support it, some will not. I just ask that you all join me on this next leg of journey.

"It's going to be big! (sic)"

One fan asked for more information, with Lehto promising further details "in a few months".

He was part of Bungie from the beginning, and co-created the 'Halo' universe before going onto work as the studio's art director on other 'Halo' games.

He also served as creative director for the company's final 'Halo' game - 'Halo: Reach' - and moved onto the 'Destiny' franchise.

He left Bungie in 2012 and went onto start his own studio, V1 Interactive, which dropped its first game 'Disintegration' last year.

However, it didn't find an audience and the game's servers closed down - followed by the studio as a whole.

The company said in a statement: "We are sad to inform you that V1 Interactive is officially closing.

"We want to thank all the talented people at V1, both past and present, who helped make the last 5 years wonderful.

"And a heartfelt thanks to the amazing community that supported us."