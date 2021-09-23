Sir Ringo Starr has criticised world leaders for not doing enough on environmental issues.

The Beatles legend is not impressed with the politicians who have gathered to meet and speak in New York for the United Nations general assembly, with attendees including American President Joe Biden, China’s President Xi Jinping and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ringo, 81, insists talk is cheap and after being committed to eco-friendly initiatives and a green lifestyle for decades he insists the time for action is now if we are going to repair the damage human beings are doing to the planet.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz and other media on Zoom to promote his new EP 'Change the World', he said: "The expression ‘change the world’, we are changing it for the kids. There are all those people meeting in New York right now. Half the world is on fire, half of it is under water.

“They are still, ‘Well, we won’t do that’. I think we have to do a lot. So, I would like to change the world for the kids.

“I do wonder about politicians, do they have kids? Do their kids have kids? Isn’t that reason enough to let us breathe and let us find water. "You've got me on my high horse now."

Ringo has supported the charity WaterAid for many years because he believes the minimum right every person should have is access to "clean water".

The drummer has also been a vegetarian for decades, and he made the decision to ditch meat from his diet after attending a bullfight in Spain in 1965.

And the 'Photograph' singer believes his diet of “berries, fruit, vegetables and salad" is what keeps him looking young and feeling healthy.

He said: "I’m a vegetarian, I eat lots of berries, lots of fruit and lots of vegetables and salad ... I just do stuff that I feel is good for me."

Ringo's EP will be released on Friday (24.09.21) .

The lead single 'Let's Change The World' is an optimistic track that features backing vocals from Amy Keys, Zelma Davis, Billy Valentine and Darryl Phinnessee.

Another of the tracks, 'Just That Way', sees Ringo join forces with the likes of Tony Chen and Zho Davis.

'Coming Undone' represents Ringo's first collaboration with Linda Perry, who wrote the new track, while his cover of 'Rock Around The Clock' sees Ringo work with guitarist Joe Walsh.