Apple is working on technology that will allow the iPhone to know when its owner is depressed.

The smartphone would be able to diagnose depression and cognitive decline by looking at their owners as they use the device, according to a new report from the Wall Street journal.

The report has cited people familiar with the matter as well as documents it had seen, which revealed that detailed studies have been launched as part of the efforts.

The phone would be able to use the information the phone collects on its owner and feed that into an algorithm that would allow them to be potentially diagnosed.

The Wall Street Journal claims that the device could look at people's facial expressions, their speech patterns and how they walk as well as how they sleep and more. The report suggested that it might also be able to look at how quickly people type and what they say.

All of the analysis would happen on the phone itself and would not be passed on to Apple in keeping with the company's commitment to privacy.

The report claimed that the work will involve studies in co-operation with universities that could help it understand whether the technology could be effective. The article also claimed that Apple is optimistic about the tech, although it is unlikely to appear on any device in the near future.