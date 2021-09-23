Lithuania has urged people to throw away phones from China.

The nation's Defence Ministry has warned that a Xiaomi phone had built-in censorship tools while another Huawei device had security flaws following a report from the National Cyber Security Centre where 5G mobiles from Chinese manufacturers were tested.

Lithuania's Defence Deputy Minister Margiris Abukevicius said: "Our recommendation is to not buy new Chinese phones, and to get rid of those already purchased as fast as reasonably possible."

Both Xiaomi and Huawei defended their devices as they claimed that no data is sent externally and that they do not censor communications.

The report had found that Xiaomi's Mi 10T 5G phone was found to have software that could detect and censor terms including 'democracy movement'. The capacity to do so had been switched off in Europe but the report claimed that it could be activated at any time.

A Xiaomi spokeswoman told the BBC: "Xiaomi's devices do not censor communications to or from its users.

"Xiaomi has never and will never restrict or block any personal behaviours of our smartphone users, such as searching, calling, web browsing or the use of third-party communication software."

The report also highlighted problems in Huawei's P40 5 G phone, which put users at risk of cyber-security breaches.

The Cyber Security Centre said: "The official Huawei application store AppGallery directs users to third-party e-stores where some of the applications have been assessed by anti-virus programs as malicious or infected with viruses."

Huawei has defended itself against the claims and insists that it abides by the laws and regulations of the countries where it operates.

A spokesman told the BBC: "Data is never processed outside the Huawei device.

"AppGallery only collects and processes the data necessary to allow its customers to search, install and manage third-party apps, in the same way as other app stores."