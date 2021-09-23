George Clooney was forced to hide in his closet while his twins “bashed” each other with swords.

The 'Midnight Sky' actor made an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' to wish the actress a happy 50th birthday, but was forced to do so from an unusual setting because four-year-old Ella and Alexander - who he has with wife Amal - were being so rowdy.

He said: "I'm talking to you from inside my closet because outside my closet there are twins bashing each other with swords. 'And it didn't seem like an appropriate way to celebrate your birthday!"

And the 60-year-old hunk joked he wouldn't be celebrating the 'Girls' Trip' star's 50th birthday because he didn't like what it meant for him.

He added: "'Now they tell me that you're turning 50, which that's not possible because that would mean that I'm 60 and that's not possible. So you're 39 - happy 39th - and I'm 49. I like that a lot better."

He then jokingly asked Jada how she manages to put up with her husband Will Smith,52 , to which the 'Nutty Professor' star gave a candid and considered answer.

She said: "Really how do you put up with anybody? 'And once you learn how to put up with yourself you really learn how to put up with all others. [By taking] the time to learn how to love myself.

George was just one of a fleet of superstars dropping in on the show to help Jada mark the milestone.

Vocal powerhouse Mariah Carey, 52, sent in a video message to express her well wishes.

She quipped: "Happy birthday or, as I call them, happy anniversary!'

Comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, 53, also chimed in with a humorous message for the star.

He said: "'If there's one thing I've learned over my 53 years on this planet earth it's that when you eat yogurt, you know, the fruit's on the bottom but it really should be on the top. Happy birthday, Jada."