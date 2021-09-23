Whoopi Goldberg will continue hosting 'The View' for another four years.

The 'Sister Act' star has been one of the co-hosts of the daytime talk show since 2007, when she took over from fellow comedienne Rosie O'Donnell, 59, and she has just signed an extension to her contract which will see her remain on the panel until at least the end of season 28, the Hollywood Reporter reports.

However, the outlet said financial details of the new agreement were "not immediately available".

It comes after producers of the show had been forced to try out a slew of guest hosts to sit alongside Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin following the departure of Meghan McCain.

The daughter of former senator John McCain announced in July that she was to leave the show after four years to work on the Daily Mail newspaper as a columnist.

Her mother, businesswoman Cindy McCain, 67, will serve as a guest co-host in October, as will former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, 66.

Cindy previously praised her daughter for her decision to step down from the show and is thankful she's stepping back from work to focus on her family.

She said: "What I look forward to, in many ways, is to see more of her, and certainly see more of my granddaughter Liberty. I think she’s done a wonderful job. I love her independence. Her dad would be so proud of her. I wish her the best in whatever endeavour she chooses to do, but I’m glad she chose a little bit of family over too much work right now. It’s really important.”