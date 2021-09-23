Ronan Keating has been left "worried sick" after his four-year-old son was taken to hospital.

The 'Life is a Rollercoaster' singer and his wife Storm are a "mess" after little Cooper needed medical treatment, but despite needing an oxygen mask, the youngster has taken everything "in his stride".

Ronan shared photos of Cooper in hospital and wrote: "Not the 24hrs I had imagined. But ya never know what life has in store.

"This little guy is an absolute Trooper.

"I’m blown away with his strength and charm. Mum & Dad are a mess worried sick and he takes it in his stride.(sic)"

The former Boyzone singer didn't explain why Cooper had been admitted to the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, but thanked staff for all their help.

He added: “I am so incredibly grateful to the staff @chelwestft you guys rock.(sic)"

Cooper's hospitalisation comes six months after Storm - who also has 17-month-old daughter Coco with Ronan - underwent emergency spinal surgery after a prolapsed disc escalated into Cauda Equina Syndrome, a severe spinal stenosis that causes the nerves in the lower back to become severely compressed.

Although it was a "scary" time for the family, Ronan - who also has three children from his first marriage - recently revealed his wife has recovered well.

He said: "She is doing fantastic. Massive thanks to the surgeons and everyone involved. Yeah, it was scary.

"It was a scary time. She had what's called Cauda Equina Syndrome, which is rare but very frightening.

"But she's fine, thank God, and everything is great. She's back at the golf club, so she must be alright!"

Meanwhile, Ronan noted that he was delighted to welcome baby Coco into the world during the first lockdown earlier in 2020, and he's been hands-on as a dad.

He added: "You know what, it was an absolute dream because we had all of our time to focus on this little bundle of joy in our lives.

"It was so magical - ['Magic Breakfast' co-host Harriet Scott] and I were doing the shows from our homes, so I got to spend morning, noon and night with Coco.

"I got to change every nappy, I got to feed her every time - often during the shoe! I'd run off and get involved.

"I'd wake up with her in the mornings and put her to bed at night and I was there for every bath - it was so brilliant. I didn't miss a day, and that has never happened to me before."