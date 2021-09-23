Jana Kramer has admitted it was "hard" running into her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, while on a date with Jay Cutler.

The former 'One Tree Hill' star was pictured with the 38-year-old sportsman for the first time at the Twelve Thirty Club restaurant and bar in Nashville on 8 September but she's now revealed the cameras didn't capture the awkward moment they ran into her former spouse, despite the best efforts of paparazzi to do so.

Speaking on her 'Whine Down' podcast, she said: "You know what's really messed up? My ex was there the same night and the photographer tried to get a picture with all three of us, and I was like 'No, no, no, no, no nice try.'

"And everyone kind of started laughing, but I was like, 'Not happening.'"

Although she was with Jay - who split from Kristin Cavallari in April 2020 after seven years of marriage - Jana admitted it wasn't easy seeing Mike embrace the single life.

She said: "I would say that was really hard to see him there...see him flirt with other girls.

"I mean, granted, I was there as well doing my thang, but it was really hard. You know what was hard? It looked so easy for him.

"It looked like it didn't bother him one second, and that hurt, you know? He's just untamed and uncaged and he's happy."

Jana went to speak to Mike - with whom she has childrne Jolie, five, and two-year-old Jace - but found their encounter "strange" because he insisted there was nothing "awkward" about them all being there together.

She said: "I was, like, 'This is awkward,' and he's, like, 'Not at all.' And I was, like, 'Ugh, OK.'

"I'm glad that he was fine but at the same time…I talked to my therapist about it and just a little piece of me was, like, it would've been nice [for him] to be, like, 'Yeah, this is hard, but I'm glad we can be cordial.' Just acknowledgment that it might hurt a little bit."