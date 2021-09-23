Daniel Craig’s only piece of advice to the next actor who plays James Bond is to not “be s***”.

The 53-year-old actor will make his fifth and final appearance as 007 when the 25th James Bond movie, ‘No Time To Die’, is released later this month.

And as he gets ready to hand the reins to somebody else, Daniel only has one thing to say to whoever the next Bond actor is.

When asked for what advice he’d give the next actor to play the suave spy, he simply said: “Don’t be s***!”

Daniel also reflected on his own time in the iconic role – which began in 2006 with ‘Casino Royale’ – as he said he “dreamt” of playing James Bond when he was a child, but never thought it would actually happen.

He added: “Look, when I was a kid of course I dreamt of being James Bond. But I dreamt of being Spider-Man and Superman and Batman and everybody else.

“But as an actor I just thought ‘That’s not happening’ and I was really happy with that. I was doing some really interesting jobs and my career was going great, so it wasn’t an ambition of mine.”

And the actor – who also played Bond in ‘Quantum of Solace’, ‘Skyfall’, and ‘Spectre’ – thinks the continued success of the popular movie franchise is helped by the “wonderful things” attached to each movie’s release, such as the unique theme song and title sequence.

Daniel heaped praise on James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and her father Albert R. Broccoli – who produced the movies before her – for creating “event cinema” that generates “buzz” around each film, which he believes contributes to the lasting legacy of Bond.

Speaking to Ali Plumb about what makes James Bond movies so special during an interview for ‘BBC Radio 1 Movies With Ali Plumb’, he said: “There are many many things, I think one of the things really is that the Broccolis have kept it 'event cinema'.

“When it first came out there was nothing like it. Now there are how many action movies made a year? But it still has a special place because there are all these wonderful things attached to it, there’s the song, there’s the pre-title sequence, there’s the title sequence, there’s 'Who’s the villain going to be?’.

“There’s all these questions that need to be answered before the movie comes out and that gets a buzz around the film that’s difficult to recreate with other movies.

“There’s a stiff upper lip to him but there’s also a style - the tailoring, the cars - which all feels particularly British to me which is fun to play with and I really get a kick out of doing all of that.”