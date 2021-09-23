Harry Styles doesn’t want to “play games” in a relationship.

The ‘Adore You’ singer – who is currently dating Olivia Wilde – shared a key piece of relationship advice with a fan at a concert in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday (22.09.21), when he said anyone “playing games” while looking for love is “trash”.

At the show, the fan was holding up a sign which read, “Should I text him?”, and Harry addressed the question on stage.

He said: "In my opinion, if you should, then this isn't even a question.

“If we're playing games … If you're wondering, ‘Should I text him? Can't text him too soon … And now I'm thinking about double texting and that's whole other risky business …'

“My personal opinion is that if there's any sort of games: Trash, trash, trash, not for you."

The 27-year-old singer has been romancing his ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director since January this year, and in July they were spotted on a romantic getaway in Tuscany, Italy, together.

A source said at the time: "Harry has a strong connection to Tuscany. He bought a small house there years ago when One Direction first became huge. It is no surprise he has brought Olivia here."

And it was also previously claimed the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer and the 37-year-old actress - who has son Otis, six and daughter Daisy, four, with her former fiancé Jason Sudeikis - have a “deep connection”.

Another insider said: “It’s obvious that this was not a rebound or a short fling. They care so much about each other and have a deep connection.

“They’re pretty low key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye.”

Separate insiders added that the couple have been “having an awesome time” together and have “grown even closer” since reports of their romance began swirling earlier this year.

The source explained in June: "[They are] having an awesome time. [They have] been going on walks outside in the park and not hiding their relationship, [and have] grown even closer as a couple.

"Yesterday, they enjoyed lunch outside and looked incredibly cute together. They were both in a great mood and left the restaurant holding hands. Harry put his arm around Olivia as they walked back to her house."