Meghan Trainor is “ready for three more kids” after welcoming her son.

The 27-year-old singer became a first-time mother in February this year when she and her husband Daryl Sabara welcomed a son named Riley, and Meghan has said she’s already planning to expand her family further.

She said: "I'm ready for three more kids!"

The ‘All About That Bass’ hitmaker admitted her son puts the “biggest smile” on her face whenever she’s with him, and she still can’t quite believe she’s a mum.

She added: "The biggest change is that anytime I walk into a room with him in it, it's the biggest smile and the most joy, the most love anyone could ever give you. He recognizes me and he's like, 'I'm so excited to see you.' And to look at that and be like, 'I made that. That's crazy. That came from love. That came from soulmates.' It's the greatest.

“And we got really lucky. We got a happy baby. He's slept through the night since he was three months old, which is the day I started working again. He's a great sleeper."

Meghan fell pregnant with Riley during lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and has said she probably wouldn’t be a mother now if it wasn’t for the global health crisis because she was actually supposed to go on tour with Maroon 5 instead.

She explained: "As soon as COVID had hit and we knew we were going to be stuck at home for months, we were like, 'It's kind of now or never, right? Let's go.’ But it's crazy to think that two different lives that would've been."

And now, the ‘Dear Future Husband’ singer – who gave birth via a Caesarean section because Riley was breech – is “happiest” when she and Daryl are putting their son to bed for the night.

She told People magazine: "I'm happiest nowadays when I'm putting my baby to sleep with my husband because we do it together every night. We look at each other like, 'We made the best baby’. We got so blessed."