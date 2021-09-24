Ireland Baldwin wants to embrace "all the fun things that make her human".

The model took to social media to encourage her followers to embrace their "cellulite, stretch marks and curves", as she explained the importance of loving yourself for who you are.

She wrote on Instagram: "Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human."

Last year, Ireland marked six years of recovery from her eating disorders.

The model - who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger - wrote on Instagram at the time: "Got a call from my old program yesterday... 6 years (sic)"

In an accompanying video, she said: "Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years. And today marks six years. So, you can do it."

Ireland had previously explained that during the peak of her eating disorder she became reliant on "digestive pills" and would "run until she couldn't feel her legs" after taking a bite of a meal.

She recalled: "I would eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn't feel my legs right before bed ... I used to read people's comments when I first started modelling and anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of 'Friday Night Lights' that I had on box set."