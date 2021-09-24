Julia Roberts has led tributes to 'Notting Hill' director Roger Michell, after he died aged 65.

The 53-year-old actress - who starred alongside Hugh Grant in the 1999 romantic-comedy - praised the late filmmaker as "such a kind and gentle man".

She told E! News: "He always had a sweet grin on his face and a perfect piece of direction to share.

"I feel so fortunate to have had such a fantastic opportunity to work with him."

Julia also sent her condolences to "the true lights of his life", his children Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow.

Roger passed away on Wednesday (22.09.21), but his cause of death has not been revealed.

A statement from his publicist said: "It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22."

Roger was also known for helming 2006 comedy-drama movie 'Venus', which starred Vanessa Redgrave, Peter O'Toole, Leslie Phillips, Jodie Whittaker, and Richard Griffiths, among others.

He directed numerous A-list stars during his career, including Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson in 2002 thriller film 'Changing Lanes', and Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton in 2010 romantic-comedy 'Morning Glory'.

Several other stars have paid tribute to the late filmmaker, including Samantha Morton.

She wrote on Twitter: "So incredibly sad to hear about the passing of Roger Michell, a wonderful director with huge integrity and compassion, in this world his kindness mattered so much to me. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Thank you Roger for being so wonderful to us all. Enduring love… (sic)"

Sam Neill tweeted: "#RogerMichell. That lovely man. Died in his sleep last night . We the cast , with our director Roger, all tattooed a bird after shooting Blackbird- friends for life. Roger was only 65. We are all gutted. I grieve with his family. Great man. Vale Roger. Xx (sic)"

Sam Claflin posted: "Mr Michell - you really were one of the finest men I’ve ever had the privilege of working with. Patient. Kind. Loving. Sir, you will be missed. Love to your family. Love to all. Life is too short. #RogerMichell (sic)"