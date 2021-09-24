Netflix is set to launch a free streaming plan – but it’s only available to people in Kenya.

The streaming giant is testing out a new version of its service which will allow certain people to watch content on the platform for free in a bid to attract more customers in different parts of the world.

According to a blog post published by Netflix this week, the new free plan is also ad-free, but will feature just one quarter of the TV shows and movies currently offered on the streaming platform.

The free plan is only available on Android mobile devices and can only be accessed by those living in Kenya.

Netflix’s hope with the plan is to entice customers to test out the streamer for free before committing to a payment plan which would then allow them to access Netflix’s large library of content.

Cathy Conk, director of product innovation at Netflix, wrote in the blog post: “If you’ve never watched Netflix before - and many people in Kenya haven’t - this is a great way to experience our service. And if you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalogue on your TV or laptop as well.”

This isn’t the first time Netflix has used free programming to attract potential new subscribers, as last year, the platform offered up free episodes of popular series like ‘Stranger Things’ and hit original movies like ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ via web browser at no cost.